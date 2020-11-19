Agco Corp (AGCO) Chairman, President and CEO Martin Richenhagen Sold $27.1 million of Shares

Chairman, President and CEO of Agco Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Martin Richenhagen (insider trades) sold 288,866 shares of AGCO on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $93.82 a share. The total sale was $27.1 million.

AGCO Corp is a Georgia-based company which manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts in various parts of the country. It sells a full range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, among others. AGCO Corp has a market cap of $6.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.12 with a P/E ratio of 34.12 and P/S ratio of 0.78. The dividend yield of AGCO Corp stocks is 0.70%. AGCO Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with AGCO Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

Sr. VP and CFO Andrew H Beck sold 21,395 shares of AGCO stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $89.76. The price of the stock has increased by 2.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Wolfgang Deml sold 7,500 shares of AGCO stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $94.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.39% since.

Sr VP, Chief Supply Chain Off. Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,481 shares of AGCO stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $88.38. The price of the stock has increased by 4.23% since.

SVP, Gen. Mgr. North America Robert B Crain sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $90.55. The price of the stock has increased by 1.73% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AGCO, click here