Cloudflare Inc (NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sold $9.5 million of Shares

Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $20.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.89 with and P/S ratio of 50.72. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cloudflare Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 30,000 shares of NET stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $56.02. The price of the stock has increased by 17.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 146,100 shares of NET stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $65.35. The price of the stock has increased by 0.83% since.

Director Scott D Sandell sold 450,579 shares of NET stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $65.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.

Director Stanley J Meresman sold 24,000 shares of NET stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $64.36. The price of the stock has increased by 2.38% since.

Director, 10% Owner Scott D Sandell sold 85,680 shares of NET stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $64.1. The price of the stock has increased by 2.79% since.

10% Owner Forest Baskett sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $65.46. The price of the stock has increased by 0.66% since.

