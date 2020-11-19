Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC) CFO Michael W Harrington Bought $91,290 of Shares

CFO of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael W Harrington (insider trades) bought 3,000 shares of BMTC on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $30.43 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $91,290.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, through Bryn Mawr Trust Company, offers personal and business banking services, consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp has a market cap of $604.330 million; its shares were traded at around $30.28 with a P/E ratio of 18.25 and P/S ratio of 2.68. The dividend yield of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp stocks is 3.49%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Michael W Harrington bought 3,000 shares of BMTC stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $30.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of BMTC stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $30.2. The price of the stock has increased by 0.26% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BMTC, click here