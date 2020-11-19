Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sold $5.2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rene A. Lacerte (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of BILL on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $104.02 a share. The total sale was $5.2 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $8.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $106.29 with and P/S ratio of 31.03.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of BILL stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $104.02. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 214,781 shares of BILL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $96.04. The price of the stock has increased by 10.67% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of BILL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $99.33. The price of the stock has increased by 7.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Steven F Piaker sold 5,500 shares of BILL stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $95.57. The price of the stock has increased by 11.22% since.

Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of BILL stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $110.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.72% since.

