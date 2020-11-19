Lemonade Inc (LMND) Co-Founder & CEO Daniel A. Schreiber Sold $2.2 million of Shares

Co-Founder & CEO of Lemonade Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel A. Schreiber (insider trades) sold 34,700 shares of LMND on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $64.61 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Lemonade Inc has a market cap of $3.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.17 with and P/S ratio of 30.85.

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-Founder & CEO, 10% Owner Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of LMND stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $57.2. The price of the stock has increased by 8.69% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Timothy E Bixby sold 20,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $64.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CBDO Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $57.57. The price of the stock has increased by 7.99% since.

Chief Insurance Officer John Sheldon Peters sold 42,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $58.34. The price of the stock has increased by 6.56% since.

