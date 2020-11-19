  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Godaddy Inc (GDDY) CFO Raymond E Winborne Jr Sold $5.2 million of Shares

November 19, 2020 | About: GDDY +1.26%

CFO of Godaddy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Raymond E Winborne Jr (insider trades) sold 68,900 shares of GDDY on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $75 a share. The total sale was $5.2 million.

GoDaddy Inc, through its subsidiaries provides a variety of domain name registration and website hosting services. It also provides cloud-based solutions. GoDaddy Inc has a market cap of $12.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.34 with and P/S ratio of 4.10. GoDaddy Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with GoDaddy Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Raymond E Winborne Jr sold 68,900 shares of GDDY stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 1.79% since.
  • CFO Raymond E Winborne Jr sold 6,100 shares of GDDY stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $75.03. The price of the stock has increased by 1.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Legal Officer Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GDDY stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $77.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.5% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer Nima Kelly sold 3,344 shares of GDDY stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $75.02. The price of the stock has increased by 1.76% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of GDDY stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $73.48. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.

