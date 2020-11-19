Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) EVP and General Counsel Michael Halstead Sold $2.2 million of Shares

EVP and General Counsel of Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Halstead (insider trades) sold 79,425 shares of ITCI on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $27.62 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a market cap of $2.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.98 with and P/S ratio of 169.79. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. .
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with ITCI. Click here to check it out.
- ITCI 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ITCI
- Peter Lynch Chart of ITCI
CEO Recent Trades:
- Chairman, President & CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of ITCI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $26.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.
- Chairman, President & CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of ITCI stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has increased by 3.92% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- SVP of Finance CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of ITCI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $25.41. The price of the stock has increased by 2.24% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- EVP and General Counsel Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of ITCI stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $27.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.94% since.
For the complete insider trading history of ITCI, click here.