  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) EVP and General Counsel Michael Halstead Sold $2.2 million of Shares

November 19, 2020 | About: ITCI -0.15%

EVP and General Counsel of Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Halstead (insider trades) sold 79,425 shares of ITCI on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $27.62 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a market cap of $2.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.98 with and P/S ratio of 169.79. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President & CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of ITCI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $26.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.
  • Chairman, President & CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of ITCI stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has increased by 3.92% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP of Finance CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of ITCI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $25.41. The price of the stock has increased by 2.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and General Counsel Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of ITCI stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $27.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ITCI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)