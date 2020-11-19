Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins Sold $2.4 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad M Robins (insider trades) sold 50,040 shares of ADPT on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $46.99 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a market cap of $6.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.51 with and P/S ratio of 63.21. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 50,040 shares of ADPT stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $46.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.15% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $49.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.42% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief People Officer Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of ADPT stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $47.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.55% since.

Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of ADPT stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $47.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.57% since.

Director Robert Hershberg sold 2,000 shares of ADPT stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $47.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.57% since.

10% Owner Global Investors Lp Viking sold 2,500,000 shares of ADPT stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $49.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.1% since.

10% Owner Global Performance Llc Viking sold 2,500,000 shares of ADPT stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $49.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADPT, click here