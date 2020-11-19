  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F Benjamin Silbermann Sold $20.3 million of Shares

November 19, 2020 | About: PINS +2.33%

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F of Pinterest Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Benjamin Silbermann (insider trades) sold 315,000 shares of PINS on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $64.46 a share. The total sale was $20.3 million.

Pinterest Inc has a market cap of $40.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.95 with and P/S ratio of 27.82. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Pinterest Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $64.46. The price of the stock has increased by 2.31% since.
  • Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $57.77. The price of the stock has increased by 14.16% since.
  • Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of PINS stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $49.84. The price of the stock has increased by 32.32% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 24,946 shares of PINS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $59.42. The price of the stock has increased by 10.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Jeffrey D Jordan sold 18,594 shares of PINS stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $62.47. The price of the stock has increased by 5.57% since.
  • Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of PINS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $133947.
  • Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 268,012 shares of PINS stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $59. The price of the stock has increased by 11.78% since.
  • Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 465,365 shares of PINS stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $58.62. The price of the stock has increased by 12.5% since.
  • Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of PINS stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $53.21. The price of the stock has increased by 23.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PINS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)