Pinterest Inc (PINS) Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F Benjamin Silbermann Sold $20.3 million of Shares

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F of Pinterest Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Benjamin Silbermann (insider trades) sold 315,000 shares of PINS on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $64.46 a share. The total sale was $20.3 million.

Pinterest Inc has a market cap of $40.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.95 with and P/S ratio of 27.82. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Pinterest Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $57.77. The price of the stock has increased by 14.16% since.

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of PINS stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $49.84. The price of the stock has increased by 32.32% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 24,946 shares of PINS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $59.42. The price of the stock has increased by 10.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jeffrey D Jordan sold 18,594 shares of PINS stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $62.47. The price of the stock has increased by 5.57% since.

Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of PINS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $133947.

Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 268,012 shares of PINS stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $59. The price of the stock has increased by 11.78% since.

Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 465,365 shares of PINS stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $58.62. The price of the stock has increased by 12.5% since.

Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of PINS stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $53.21. The price of the stock has increased by 23.94% since.

