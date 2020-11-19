Topbuild Corp (BLD) Vice President and CFO John S. Peterson Sold $501,710 of Shares

Vice President and CFO of Topbuild Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John S. Peterson (insider trades) sold 2,750 shares of BLD on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $182.44 a share. The total sale was $501,710.

TopBuild Corp is an installer and distributor of insulation products to the United States construction industry. TopBuild Corp has a market cap of $6 billion; its shares were traded at around $181.58 with a P/E ratio of 27.31 and P/S ratio of 2.28. TopBuild Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 40.60% over the past five years.

CFO Recent Trades:

Vice President and CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of BLD stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $182.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, TruTeam Operations Steven P Raia sold 1,255 shares of BLD stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $167.53. The price of the stock has increased by 8.39% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BLD, click here