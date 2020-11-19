Fastly Inc (FSLY) CFO Adriel G Lares Sold $732,287 of Shares

CFO of Fastly Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Adriel G Lares (insider trades) sold 9,319 shares of FSLY on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $78.58 a share. The total sale was $732,287.

Fastly Inc has a market cap of $9.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.26 with and P/S ratio of 29.77.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of FSLY stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $78.58. The price of the stock has increased by 2.14% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Adriel G Lares sold 9,319 shares of FSLY stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $78.58. The price of the stock has increased by 2.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Architect, Exec. Chair, 10% Owner Artur Bergman sold 42,601 shares of FSLY stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $80.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.2% since.

General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of FSLY stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $78.58. The price of the stock has increased by 2.14% since.

Director Christopher B Paisley sold 5,000 shares of FSLY stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $76.28. The price of the stock has increased by 5.22% since.

Chief Architect, Exec. Chair, 10% Owner Artur Bergman sold 57,688 shares of FSLY stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $70.95. The price of the stock has increased by 13.12% since.

Chief Architect, Exec. Chair, 10% Owner Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of FSLY stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $64.44. The price of the stock has increased by 24.55% since.

