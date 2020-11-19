Cordant, Inc. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Moderna Inc, WPP PLC, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Intel Corp, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Cordant, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Moderna Inc, WPP PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells ISHARES TRUST, Intel Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Stock, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cordant, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Cordant, Inc. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTV, MRNA, WPP, TAK, TSM, SNE, SNY, RDS.B, NVS, ABB, LYG, HMC, GSK, E, CHL, SAN, BP,

VTV, MRNA, WPP, TAK, TSM, SNE, SNY, RDS.B, NVS, ABB, LYG, HMC, GSK, E, CHL, SAN, BP, Added Positions: VGSH, VCIT, VCSH, TIP, SCHM, SCHA, SCHP, SHY, SCHZ,

VGSH, VCIT, VCSH, TIP, SCHM, SCHA, SCHP, SHY, SCHZ, Reduced Positions: VEA, VTI, SCHB, ITOT, VWO, INTC, SPY, DBC, MINT, SCHO, IWS, IJR, IEMG, IJH, VOO, VB, CMCSA, BND,

VEA, VTI, SCHB, ITOT, VWO, INTC, SPY, DBC, MINT, SCHO, IWS, IJR, IEMG, IJH, VOO, VB, CMCSA, BND, Sold Out: VXUS, VO,

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 317,335 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 307,713 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 64,258 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 114,205 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 128,435 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $114.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of .

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $1.54, with an estimated average price of $1.4. The stock is now traded at around $1.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,833 shares as of .

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $87.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33 shares as of .

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $53.77, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 88 shares as of .

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $26.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 180 shares as of .

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 64 shares as of .

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21.

Cordant, Inc. reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.91%. The sale prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Cordant, Inc. still held 11,494 shares as of .

Cordant, Inc. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 27.1%. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Cordant, Inc. still held 8,427 shares as of .

Cordant, Inc. reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.27%. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $83.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Cordant, Inc. still held 2,195 shares as of .

Cordant, Inc. reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.81%. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $214.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Cordant, Inc. still held 641 shares as of .

Cordant, Inc. reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 60.14%. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $328.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Cordant, Inc. still held 57 shares as of .

Cordant, Inc. reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 63.51%. The sale prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $179.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Cordant, Inc. still held 27 shares as of .