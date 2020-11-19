PotlatchDeltic Executive to Present at RBC Capital Markets Annual Forest Products Conference

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today that Eric J. Cremers, president and chief operating officer, will provide a company overview to investors at RBC Capital Markets Annual Forest Products Conference, December 2, 2020 at approximately 1:35 pm Eastern Time.

A link to the webcast will be available via the Investors page on PotlatchDeltic’s website at [url="]www.potlatchdeltic.com[/url]. An archived version of the Company’s webcast will be available on this site following the presentation for approximately one week.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at [url="]www.potlatchdeltic.com[/url].

