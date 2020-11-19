SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EMIS, TGC, and IPV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Emisphere Technologies Inc. (OTCM: EMIS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCM: EMIS) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Novo Nordisk A/S ("Novo"). Under the terms of the agreement, EMIS stockholders are expected to receive approximately $7.82 for each share of EMIS common stock that they hold. Novo also entered into an agreement to acquire related royalty stream obligations owed to affiliates of MHR Fund Management LLC ("MHR") for $450 million. The investigation is focused on whether (i) the special committee of EMIS' board acted in the best interest of EMIS's minority shareholders in agreeing to the transaction, (ii) the consideration adequately compensates EMIS' minority shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed, in light of the fact that the majority of EMIS' shares are controlled by MHR and the EMIS board and MHR cashing out its' royalty stream interests. If you own EMIS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/EMIS/

Tengasco Inc. (NYSE: TGC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tengasco Inc. (NYSE: TGC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held oil developmental company Riley Exploration–Permian, LLC, pursuant to which TGC will issue approximately 203 million shares of TGC common stock to Riley members, the new combined entity will be renamed Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., and the combined entity will trade under the new ticker symbol "REPX." If you own TGC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/TGC/

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of the limited partnership agreement, fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.(NYSE: IPV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Aeva Inc. ("Aeva"), a privately-held company. Under the terms of the agreement, IPV will acquire Aeva through a reverse merger, with Aeva continuing as a publicly-traded company listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "AEVA." Aeva's existing stockholders will hold approximately 80% of the common stock of the newly-combined company. If you own IPV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/IPV/

