Statement Regarding Telit Communications PLC ('Telit')

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / u-blox Holding AG ("u-blox") (SIX:UBXN)(OTC:UBLXF), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, notes the recent press speculation and confirms it submitted to the Board of Directors of Telit a non-binding all-share offer valuing Telit at GBP £2.50 per share (the "Possible Offer"). The response of the Board of Telit is still outstanding and there can be no certainty that any transaction will ultimately be forthcoming nor as to the terms on which any such offer would ultimately be made.

Whilst discussions are at an early stage and remain subject to due diligence, the Board of u-blox believes that such a combination has a strong strategic rationale and could result in substantial synergies for both organisations.

Pursuant to Rule 2.5 of the Code, u-blox reserves the right to:

(i) introduce other forms of consideration and/or to vary the form and/or mix of the consideration described in this announcement; and

(ii) make an offer on less favourable terms:

a. with the recommendation or consent of the Board of Telit;

b. if Telit announces, declares or pays any dividend or any other distribution to shareholders, in which case u-blox will have the right to make an equivalent reduction to the proposed price;

c. if a third party announces a firm intention to make an offer for Telit on less favourable terms than the Possible Offer; or

d. following the announcement by Telit of a whitewash transaction pursuant to the Code.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, u-blox is required, by no later than 5.00 pm (London time) on 18 December 2020, to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Telit in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, the Company confirms that it has 7'114'839 ordinary shares in issue. The ISIN reference for these securities is CH0033361673.

A further statement will be made as appropriate.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.

Find us on www.u‑blox.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

