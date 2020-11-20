  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Moody's Analytics Earns #2 Overall Ranking in Chartis RiskTech100®

November 20, 2020 | About: NYSE:MCO +0.55%


Moody’s Analytics is #2 in the 2021 Chartis RiskTech100® ranking of the world's top providers of risk management technology. This is our highest position ever after finishing #4 in each of the last two years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006345/en/

In addition to the #2 ranking overall, we earned award wins in the Strategy and Banking categories. Our solutions received eight category awards, including the first Climate Risk category award from Chartis.



"We’re exceptionally proud of our performance in this year’s RiskTech100," said Steve Tulenko, President of Moody's Analytics. "It is an honor to help our customers make better decisions in this challenging environment, and we are pleased to be recognized for our contributions to their success.”



Several criteria are considered for the [url="]Strategy[/url]award, which we also won in 2018, including ability to execute, vision and leadership, and [url="]financial+performance[/url]. The Moody’s Analytics strategy is to develop solutions that help our customers measure and understand risk more holistically. We offer unique datasets, analytic tools, and software solutions to help them integrate risk assessment into their strategies to adapt and grow.



This is also our second [url="]Banking+Industry[/url] win, recognizing our impact on banks across the globe. We help banks manage their balance sheets, meet regulatory and accounting standards, and make better credit decisions. Our SaaS solutions are scalable, and make banking operations more effective by digitizing processes and bringing best practices in risk management to the front office.



“In a context of new pressures and structural change in many key areas, the performance of Moody’s Analytics in this year’s ranking highlights several factors,” said Sid Dash, Research Director at Chartis. “A strong strategy has enabled it to continue to expand its coverage, with particular strength in the banking book, and a credit model it has now extended into climate risk.”



Now in its 15th year, the [url="]Chartis+RiskTech100[/url] evaluates technology companies that provide risk and compliance solutions to financial institutions.



These wins add to our growing list of [url="]industry+recognition[/url].



Moody’s Analytics, Moody’s, and all other names, logos, and icons identifying Moody’s Analytics and/or its products and services are trademarks of Moody’s Analytics, Inc. or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.



About Moody’s Analytics



Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellences, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our [url="]website[/url] or connect with us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].



Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006345/en/


