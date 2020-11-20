PR Newswire
BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2020
BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today published its first financial report short video after IPO.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chindata-group-publishes-its-first-financial-report-short-video-after-ipo-301177867.html
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 1 Warning Sign with NAS:CD. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:CD 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:CD
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:CD
SOURCE Chindata Group