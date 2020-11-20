  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Correction of date for Ericsson's fourth quarter report 2020

November 20, 2020 | About: NAS:ERIC +1.34%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the fourth quarter 2020, will be issued on January 29, 2021. By mistake an incorrect date is stated in the financial report for the third quarter of 2020, published on October 21. The error occurs on page 12, last sentence, "Date for next report: January 26, 2021".

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

