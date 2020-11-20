D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on September 30, 2020

D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on September 30, 2020. D.R. Horton Inc is a residential homebuilder. It constructs for the purpose of sale, homes in the states and metropolitan markets of the United States, under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Emerald Homes and Breland Homes. D.R. Horton Inc has a market cap of $27.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.10 with a P/E ratio of 11.70 and P/S ratio of 1.37. The dividend yield of D.R. Horton Inc stocks is 0.93%. D.R. Horton Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 34.70% over the past ten years.

For the last quarter D.R. Horton Inc reported a revenue of $6.4 billion, compared with the revenue of $5 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $20.3 billion, an increase of 15.5% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years D.R. Horton Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 13.4% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $6.41 for the year, an increase of 49.4% from previous year. Over the last five years D.R. Horton Inc had an EPS growth rate of 25.2% a year. The D.R. Horton Inc had a decent operating margin of 14.23%, compared with the operating margin of 11.59% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of D.R. Horton Inc is 10.60%. The profitability rank of the company is 8 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, D.R. Horton Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $3 billion, compared with $1.5 billion in the previous year. The long term debt was $4.3 billion, compared with $3.4 billion in the previous year. D.R. Horton Inc has a financial strength rank of 7 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $75.10, D.R. Horton Inc is traded at 24% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $60.55. The P/S ratio of the stock is 1.37, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.05. The stock gained 40.01% during the past 12 months.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michael W Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of DHI stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $73.72. The price of the stock has increased by 1.87% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of DHI, click here.