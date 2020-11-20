Point72 Asset Management Cuts Immunomedics, Canadian Railway

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

Merck & Co. Inc.

The firm reduced its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 57.09%. The trade had an impact of -1.03% on the portfolio.

The developer of pharmaceutical products has a market cap of $203.39 billion and an enterprise value of $224.86 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 42.41% and return on assets of 13.3% are outperforming 90% of companies in the drug manufacturer industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.26 is below the industry median of 0.88.

The company's largest guru shareholders are Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 0.89% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37% of outstanding shares.

Immunomedics

The Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) position was trimmed by 93.12%, impacting the portfolio by -0.94%.

The biopharmaceutical company has a market cap of $20.31 billion and an enterprise value of $19.63 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -148.81% and return on assets of -54.67% are underperforming 85% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 3.26 is below the industry median of 9.78.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17% and George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17%.

Canadian National Railway

The firm curbed its position in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 98.79%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.76%.

The railways operator has a market cap of $77.43 billion and an enterprise value of $88 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.26% and return on assets of 7.6% are outperforming 88% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.02 is below the industry median of 0.32.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' foundation with 2.41% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

NXP Semiconductors

The firm cut its NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) holding by 51.93%, impacting the portfolio by -0.73%.

The supplier of mixed-signal products has a market cap of $42.34 billion and an enterprise value of $48.33 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -1.57% and return on assets of -0.69% are underperforming 70% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.38 is below the industry median of 1.52.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.46% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32%.

Fidelity

The investment firm reduced its Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) position by 90.29%. The trade had an impact of -0.72% on the portfolio.

The provider of payment processing services to banks has a market cap of $91.65 billion and an enterprise value of $110 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -0.21% and return on assets of -0.13% are underperforming 60% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.09 is below the industry median of 2.34.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.43% of outstanding shares, followed by Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52%.

Salesforce.com

The investment firm closed its position in Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM). The trade had an impact of -0.69% on the portfolio.

The company provides cloud computing solutions. It has a market cap of $240 billion and an enterprise value of $237 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.52% and return on assets of 4.74% are outperforming 56% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.59 is below the industry median of 2.34.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57%.

