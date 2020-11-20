  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Planet 13 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

November 20, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 /Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company,today announced today that it will be participating in the following industry conferences.

For more information on Planet 13, visit the investor website.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations
[email protected]
(416) 519-2156 ext. 2230

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler
Co-Chief Executive Officers
[email protected]

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617699/Planet-13-Announces-Upcoming-Conference-Participation

img.ashx?id=617699

