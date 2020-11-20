  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend

November 20, 2020 | About: NAS:FAST +0%


Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) reported its board of directors declared a special one-time dividend of $0.40 per share to be paid in cash on December 22, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2020. Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.



Fastenal began paying regular annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011. In addition to these regular dividend payments, Fastenal has previously paid special one-time dividends in December 2008 and again in December 2012. Our board of directors currently intends to continue paying regular quarterly dividends, though all future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors, such as income tax rates, related to dividends at that time.



In 2020, 2019, and 2018, we paid (or declared) dividends as follows:



Year







First





Quarter







Second





Quarter







Third





Quarter







Fourth





Quarter







Sub-Total





(Regular)







Fourth





Quarter





(Special)







Total



2020







$



0.250











$



0.250











$



0.250











$



0.250











$



1.000











$



0.400











$



1.400







2019







$



0.215











$



0.215











$



0.220











$



0.220











$



0.870











$



0.000











$



0.870







2018







$



0.185











$



0.185











$



0.200











$



0.200











$



0.770











$



0.000











$



0.770







Dividend and common stock purchase activity during the last ten years:























































Average Per











Total



Dividends per Share



Total Value of



Total Number



Share Price of







Dividend



Dividends



Regular



Total



Common Stock



of Shares



Common Stock



Year



Payments



Paid



Dividend



Dividend



Purchased



Purchased



Purchased



2020



Five (1) (2)







$



803.4















$



1.000















$



1.400















$



52.0















1,600,000















$



32.54











2019



Four







$



498.6















$



0.870















$



0.870















$



































$















2018



Four







$



441.9















$



0.770















$



0.770















$



103.0















4,000,000















$



25.75











2017



Four







$



369.1















$



0.640















$



0.640















$



82.6















3,800,000















$



21.72











2016



Four







$



346.6















$



0.600















$



0.600















$



59.5















3,200,000















$



18.58











2015



Four







$



327.1















$



0.560















$



0.560















$



293.0















14,200,000















$



20.63











2014



Four







$



296.6















$



0.500















$



0.500















$



52.9















2,400,000















$



22.06











2013



Four







$



237.5















$



0.400















$



0.400















$



9.1















400,000















$



22.70











2012



Five(2)







$



367.3















$



0.370















$



0.620















$



































$















2011



Four







$



191.7















$



0.325















$



0.325















$



































$















Ten Year Total











$



3,879.8















$



6.035















$



6.685















$



652.1















29,600,000















$



22.03











(1)



The Total Dividends Paid amount includes the estimated impact from this announcement. The estimate is calculated using the 574.1 million shares outstanding at October 31, 2020.



(2)



There was a supplemental dividend paid in December 2012 and another that will be paid in December 2020.



All share and per share information reflects the two-for-one stock splits in both 2019 and 2011.



About Fastenal



Fastenal helps customers simplify and realize product and process savings across their supply chain. We sell a broad offering of products spanning more than nine major product lines – from fasteners and tools to safety and janitorial supplies. These products are efficiently distributed to manufacturing facilities, job sites, and other customer locations through local service teams and point-of-use inventory solutions, including industrial vending technology and bin stock programs (Fastenal Managed Inventory or FMI®). Our distribution system centers on over 3,200 in-market locations (a combination of public branches and customer-specific Onsite locations), primarily in North America but also in Asia, Europe, and Central and South America, each providing tailored inventory, flexible service, and custom solutions to drive the unique goals of local customers. These in-market servicing locations are supported by fifteen regional distribution centers, a captive logistics fleet, robust sourcing, quality and manufacturing resources, and multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel – all working toward Fastenal’s common goal of Growth Through Customer Service®.



Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on the Fastenal Company website at [url="]www.fastenal.com[/url].



This press release contains statements that are not historical in nature and that are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including a statement regarding expectations as to payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the foreseeable future. Any future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors. For example, a change in business needs including working capital and funding for acquisitions, or a change in income tax law relating to dividends, could cause the company to decide not to pay a dividend in the future. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual and quarterly reports. FAST-D

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005134/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)