The EHT Cat5 JV Selected World-Exclusive XTI-360 Self-Cleaning Nanocoating For Modular Housing

NIAGARAFALLS,ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to provide an update on initiatives with its Modular JV partner, Brieke Family Assets Ltd ("BFA"), and their jointly-owned subsidiary, Cat5 Solar and Microgrids LLC (the "JV"), for the JV's modular housing.

The JV has selected XTI-360™, a world-exclusive, self-cleaning nanocoating by American CleanCoating Company, to protect the interior of all of its modular houses and the people using or inhabiting them. XTI-360 provides continuous protection from dangerous virus and bacteria germs and VOCs, for a minimum of 12 months.

XTI-360 is a continuously acting, anti-germ surface coating that provides a protective barrier, killing and vaporizing dangerous virus and bacteria germs upon contact. With >99.99% efficacy (US SGS lab tested), XTI- 360 is free of any chemical binders and leaves no toxic residue from dead germs. The self-cleaning coating works continuously, 24/7, and one treatment lasts for at least one year. It can be applied to virtually any surface, indoors and out, including metal, plastic, glass, electronics, fabric, ceramic, stone, tile, wood, and textiles. The coating is 100% green, non-toxic, non-flammable, and RoHS compliant, so it can be used on surfaces such as food preparation and storage stations and will keep the JV's modular units' allergy-free.

XTI-360 uses small-scale engineering to produce large-scale results. By way of example, a human hair is approximately 100,000 nanometers (nm) in width. One nm is smaller than the width of human DNA and only 10 times larger than an atom. XTI-360 coating nanoparticles measure only 5nm in width, meaning they are small enough to fill the pores in glass, plastic, metal, ceramic and fabric. The coating remains on surfaces for at least 365 days. Independent testing results are available.

Each EnerRoom Modular Unit, manufactured completely from EHT EnerTech, comes fully equipped with managed solar power, a battery system, and all necessary electrical connections. Individual units come as a standard 12 feet (3.66m) by 9 feet (2.75m) structure. The interior space is perfect for a variety of applications including patient quarantine and recovery rooms, emergency housing, homeless shelters, and more, all without the need for an external power source.

The EHT EnerRoom unit has been designed to flat pack and ship anywhere for quick and easy assembly on site. After initial assembly, easily accessible lifting points make moving the structure fast and simple. The EHT EnerRoom Modular Unit system is easily customizable and allows multiple structures to be combined to increase useable indoor space as needed. Two single sleeping units can be attached and transformed into a larger meeting area or dining room.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented, "We continue to strive to bring to market the most innovative and best in class products. By using the unique XTI-360 coating, we will enhance our modular homes to protect their occupants and users from the current pandemic, and from future similar events, along with other existing VOCs, viruses, and bacteria germs".

Emily Hartstone, National Sales Director of XTI-360, remarked, "We are delighted that the EHT Cat5 JV has selected our exclusive XTI-360™ product to keep the inhabitants and users of their modular homes protected, especially with the knowledge they will be deploying housing to veterans, quarantine and recovery patients, the homeless and so many other admirable purposes".

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells are embedded in a proprietary fire retardant skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks related to the completion of all approvals from applicable regulatory authorities. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION. PLEASE CONTACT:

SOURCE: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: