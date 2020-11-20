Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Discusses Recent Acquisitions, 2021 Outlook, Audit and Uplisting Plans on The Stock Market Podcast

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced the completion of an podcast interview with Chief Executive Officer Dave Massey by Stock Market Podcast.

In the podcast, Mr. Massey discusses the current state of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp and provides updates on the audit progress, uplisting plans, recent solar and HVAC acquisitions, including the 2021 outlook.

To access the audio interview, select your preferred provider listed below:



About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com.

