  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Zumiez Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on December 3, 2020

November 20, 2020 | About: ZUMZ +0%

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. ( ZUMZ) today announced it will report fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, December 3, 2020, following the closing of regular stock market trading hours. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (844) 309-0606 (domestic) or (574) 990-9934 (international) at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) and provide the conference identification number: 6946677. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at http://ir.zumiez.com. Please visit the website and select the “Events” tab at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until December 10, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 6946677.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of October 31, 2020, we operated 725 stores, including 608 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 53 in Europe and 12 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Company Contact:
Darin White
Director of Finance &
Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200

ti?nf=ODA4OTU5NSMzODM2ODc1IzIwMDc5NTk=
4b315bc8-e6b8-4ee2-a3a2-0221ef5c065f

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)