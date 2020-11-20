Peabody Energy Corporation Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit: Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before November 24, 2020; click here to submit trade information​

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Peabody Energy Corporation (: BTU) investors that acquired shares between April 3, 2017 and October 28, 2019. Investors have until November 24, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

According to the Complaint, Peabody made misleading and/or false statements to the market. At its North Goonyella mine, Peabody failed to follow appropriate safety controls, placing it at a heightened risk of being shut down. Peabody followed a low-cost plan to restart operations that did not address environmental and safety concerns. The Queensland Mines Inspectorate was likely to mandate a more costly, safer approach. Based on this difference, Peabody suffered further delays in reopening the mine. Peabody’s public statements were materially misleading and false throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Peabody.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 24, 2020.

