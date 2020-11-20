Golar LNG Limited, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit: Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before November 23, 2020; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Golar LNG Limited ( GLNG) investors that acquired shares between April 30, 2020 and August 10, 2020. Investors have until November 23, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that throughout the Class Period, Golar made materially misleading and false statements in regard to their business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Golar failed to disclose and/or misrepresented to investors: (1) that certain employees, including Golar’s CEO, had bribed third parties, violating anti-bribery policies; (2) that, as a result, it was likely that Golar would face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Golar’s valuation ahead of its IPO would be impaired significantly; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Golar’s positive statements about the their business, operations, and prospects were lacked a reasonable basis. and/or materially misleading.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2020.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising