  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on November 24, 2020

November 20, 2020 | About: LX +0%

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") ( LX), a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 6:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on November 24, 2020 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 24, 2020).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8098922

Please note the Conference ID number of 8098922.

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID number.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until December 9, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:1 855 452 5696 or 1 646 254 3697
International:61 2 8199 0299
Replay Access Code:8098922

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China. The Company provides a range of services including financial technology services, membership benefits, and a point redemption system through its ecommerce platform Fenqile and membership platform Le Card. The Company works with financial institutions and brands both online and offline to provide a comprehensive consumption ecosystem catering to the needs of young professionals in China. Lexin utilizes advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence throughout the Company's services and operations, which include risk management, loan facilitation, and the near-instantaneous matching of users’ funding requests with offers from the Company's many funding partners.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com

To follow us on Twitter, please go to: https://twitter.com/LexinFintech.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

IR inquiries:
Tony Hung
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258
E-mail: [email protected]

Media inquiries:
Limin Chen
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

ti?nf=ODA4OTgzMSMzODM3NDY3IzIwOTQwNjA=
c5084228-e449-41e8-a3eb-97c1374a11c7

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)