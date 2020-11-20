  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 20, 2020 | About: PRAX +0%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. ( PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
    Prerecorded fireside chat available on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET; Institutional investor meetings to be conducted on Tuesday, December 1, 2020
  • 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
    Fireside chat on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 3:55 – 4:15 p.m. ET

The events will be available via webcast through the “Events & Presentations” page of the “Investors & Media” section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights into the genetic mutations that drive excitation-inhibition imbalance in diseases to select biological targets for severe pediatric epilepsies and more broadly for prevalent psychiatric diseases and neurologic disorders. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including five disclosed programs across multiple central nervous system disorders including, depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates.

Investor Contact:
Alex Kane
Praxis Precision Medicines
[email protected]
617-300-8481

Media Contact:
Ian Stone
Canale Communications
[email protected]
619-849-5388

ti?nf=ODA4OTQ3MCMzODM2MDkzIzIyMDA4OTY=
d1be7074-a1aa-4e61-9edb-93fe5126fb65

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)