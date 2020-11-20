Trevena, Inc. Announces Publication Highlighting GI Tolerability Profile of OLINVYKâ„¢ (oliceridine) injection in Pain and Therapy

--



OLINVYK significantly reduced risk of vomiting and rescue antiemetic use compared to IV morphine in a retrospective analysis

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. ( TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced a publication, titled “Oliceridine is Associated with Reduced Risk of Vomiting and Need for Rescue Antiemetics Compared to Morphine: Exploratory Analysis from Two Phase 3 Randomized Placebo and Active Controlled Trials,” with lead author Tim Beard, M.D., Chair of the Department of Surgery at Summit Medical Group (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1007/s40122-020-00216-x).

The results of this analysis highlight an improved gastrointestinal (GI) tolerability profile, with OLINVYK demonstrating a ~2-3x likelihood of achieving a “complete GI response” compared to IV morphine under equianalgesic conditions. A complete GI response is defined as the proportion of patients who complete the study without vomiting and without using any antiemetics.

“There are multiple types of procedures where post-operative nausea or vomiting can disrupt the integrity of a surgery, posing a significant challenge to a patient’s recovery,” said Tim Beard, M.D. “Based on the results of this analysis, OLINVYK has the potential to greatly reduce the risk of nausea and vomiting following surgery, compared to IV morphine. These are compelling findings that suggest the clinical advantages OLINVYK may offer in the post-operative acute care setting.”

Publication Key Points:

O rthopedic surgery-bunionectomy study : A higher proportion of patients achieved ‘complete GI response’ with all OLINVYK treatment regimens (0.1 mg: 76.3%; 0.35 mg: 53.2%; 0.5 mg: 49.4%) compared to IV morphine (32.9%; p < 0.05 for all 3 OLINVYK dose regimens).

A higher proportion of patients achieved ‘complete GI response’ with all OLINVYK treatment regimens (0.1 mg: 76.3%; 0.35 mg: 53.2%; 0.5 mg: 49.4%) compared to IV morphine (32.9%; p < 0.05 for all 3 OLINVYK dose regimens). P lastic surgery-abdominoplasty study : A higher proportion of patients achieved ‘complete GI response’ with all OLINVYK treatment regimens (0.1 mg: 59.7%; 0.35 mg: 39.2%; 0.5 mg: 29.9%) compared to IV morphine (28.8%; p ≤ 0.0001 for OLINVYK 0.1 mg).

A higher proportion of patients achieved ‘complete GI response’ with all OLINVYK treatment regimens (0.1 mg: 59.7%; 0.35 mg: 39.2%; 0.5 mg: 29.9%) compared to IV morphine (28.8%; p ≤ 0.0001 for OLINVYK 0.1 mg). P ooled data from both trials : There was a statistically significantly higher rate of ‘complete GI response’ associated with OLINVYK 0.1 mg (68%) and 0.35 mg (46.2%) compared to IV morphine (30.8%; p ≤ 0.005).

There was a statistically significantly higher rate of ‘complete GI response’ associated with OLINVYK 0.1 mg (68%) and 0.35 mg (46.2%) compared to IV morphine (30.8%; p ≤ 0.005). Under equianalgesic conditions: Where analgesia as measured by Sum of Pain Intensity Difference (SPID) scores was held constant, patients were 3.1x more likely to achieve a ‘complete GI response’ with OLINVYK than IV morphine in the orthopedic surgery-bunionectomy study (95% CI: 1.78, 5.56; p <0.0001), and 1.9x more likely in the plastic-surgery abdominoplasty study (95% CI: 1.09, 3.36; p = 0.024).

About OLINVYK™ (oliceridine) injection

OLINVYK is a new chemical entity approved by the FDA in August 2020. OLINVYK contains oliceridine, a Schedule II controlled substance with a high potential for abuse similar to other opioids. It is indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. OLINVYK is available in 1 mg/1 mL and 2 mg/2 mL single-dose vials, and a 30 mg/30 mL single-patient-use vial for patient-controlled analgesia (PCA). Approved PCA doses are 0.35 mg and 0.5 mg and single bolus doses greater than 3 mg have not been evaluated. The cumulative daily dose should not exceed 27 mg. Please see Important Safety Information, including the BOXED WARNING, and full prescribing information at www.OLINVYK.com.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK™ (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company also has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, and TRV027 for acute lung injury / abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.Trevena.com

