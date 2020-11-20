  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Cracker Barrel Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Conference Call On The Internet

November 20, 2020 | About: NAS:CBRL +0%

LEBANON, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBRL) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its first quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, December 3, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Company management will discuss financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended October 30, 2020.

The live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public online in the Events and Presentations section on the Company's website at investor.crackerbarrel.com on December 3, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. An online replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and continue through December 17, 2020.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) was established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn. and operates more than 660 Cracker Barrel locations and owns the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company.

Investor Contact:

Adam Hanan
(615) 443-9887

Media Contact:

Heidi Pearce
(615) 235-4135

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cracker-barrel-fiscal-2021-first-quarter-conference-call-on-the-internet-301177474.html

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.


