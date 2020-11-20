Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Receives Notice That Company Has Been In Full Compliance With NYSE Continued Listing Standards

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") announced today that it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that the Company has been in full compliance with all of the NYSE's continued listing standards, as indicated in a letter delivered to the Company on November 19, 2020.

As previously disclosed, on October 1, 2020, the Company received notification (the "Initial Letter") from the NYSE that it was not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the "Company Manual"). Specifically, the Initial Letter stated that the Company was not in compliance with Section 802.01B of the Company Manual, which requires a listed company to have an average market capitalization of not less than $50 million over a 30 trading-day period and, at the same time, stockholders' equity of not less than $50 million.

On November 19, 2020, the NYSE sent a letter to the Company (the "Correction Letter") stating that the NYSE had incorrectly stated in the Initial Letter that the Company was below compliance with the quantitative continued listing criteria for operating companies as set forth in Section 802.01B of the Company Manual. In the Correction Letter, the NYSE noted that in making its determination provided in the Initial Letter, the NYSE did not consider that the Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and that, given the Company's REIT status, the quantitative continued listing standards for operating companies do not apply.

Additionally, the NYSE stated in the Correction Letter that it intends to promptly remove the ".BC" indicator that has been appended to the Company's symbol on the consolidated tape and on the NYSE website as a result of the Initial Letter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

