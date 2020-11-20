  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Trip.com Group Ltd. to Report Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results on December 1, 2020 U.S. Time

November 20, 2020 | About: NAS:TCOM +0%

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: TCOM), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, will announce its third quarter of 2020 results on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, U.S. Time, after the market closes.

Trip.com Group's management team will host a conference call at 7:00PM U.S. Eastern Time on December 1, 2020 (or 8:00AM on December 2, 2020 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong Time) following the announcement.

The conference call will be available on Webcast live and replay at: http://investors.trip.com. The call will be archived for twelve months at this website.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference call using the Participant Registration link below:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10011064-jijA6p.html

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for this conference call, including dial-in numbers, passcode and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until December 9, 2020.

The dial-in details for the replay:
International dial-in number: +61-7-3107-6325
Passcode: 10011064

About Trip.com Group Ltd.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the largest travel companies in the world in terms of gross merchandise value.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripcom-group-ltd-to-report-third-quarter-of-2020-financial-results-on-december-1-2020-us-time-301177787.html

SOURCE Trip.com Group Limited


