HealthVerity and Medidata Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Real World Evidence During and After Clinical Trials

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected data exchange, today announced a strategic collaboration with Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, the global leader in creating end-to-end solutions to support the entire clinical development process, to significantly expand the understanding of clinical trial populations for enhanced insights during and post trial. With heightened necessity stemming from COVID-19, Medidata and HealthVerity have brought together their platforms, expertise and access to data to shape the effectiveness, design and impact of more real-time research. This collaboration will drive better patient outcomes in ongoing and prospective clinical trials, while delivering effectiveness and safety evidence reflective of populations beyond clinical trials.

We are witnessing the power of clinical trial and real-world data linkage in improving outcomes across disease areas.

This expanded partnership builds on the application of HealthVerity Census, the industry's only real-time patient identity resolution technology, applied across the Medidata Rave Clinical CloudTM, the end-to-end clinical research platform, supporting more than 22,000 studies. With the unique and consistent patient identifier, the HealthVerity ID (HVID), available across the platform, researchers are now able to integrate patient-consented trial or registry data with traditional and novel real world data such as claims, EMR, labs, chargemaster, consumer, wearable sensors, digital interventions, and social determinants of health for studies at large.

"We are witnessing the power of clinical trials and real world data linkage in improving patient outcomes across disease areas. This advancement is occurring in multiple settings, and is potentially applicable in thousands of studies Medidata currently supports. We are seeing increasing interest especially across oncology and rare diseases where hybrid studies can meaningfully impact patient access to therapies," said Arnaub Chatterjee, Senior Vice President of Product for Acorn AI, by Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company. "We're excited to expand upon our relationship with HealthVerity to enable life sciences companies to use RWD throughout the clinical development process."

"The potential to combine HealthVerity's leading ecosystem of 330 million patients from more than 75 healthcare and consumer sources with patient-level clinical trial data supported by Medidata, can benefit not only post-market clinical trial safety and effectiveness studies but can even be fed back into the design of the trial itself," said Sandy Leonard, Vice President of RWE Platforms at HealthVerity. "Our commitment to decreasing the friction of technology and enabling the greater use of real-world data is exemplified with the pre-enabled linkage we now have with Medidata's platform."

About HealthVerity

For transformative, evidence-led healthcare companies, HealthVerity enables the creation and execution of unique end-to-end data strategies with privacy and HIPAA-compliance at the forefront. With HealthVerity technologies directly embedded into the enterprise workflow and the largest, most flexible data ecosystem at their fingertips, our partners benefit from cloud solutions spanning expert patient identity resolution to secure data management and transformation. From activation to delivery, HealthVerity is the modern way to dataTM. To learn more about the HealthVerity platform, visit www.healthverity.com .

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,600+ customers and partners access the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata , The Operating System for Life SciencesTM.

