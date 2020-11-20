IGT Wins "Sustainable Business Award" in 2020 Industry Community Awards

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it recently won the "Sustainable Business Award" for gaming industry suppliers in the 2020 Industry Community Awards. In its inaugural year, the Industry Community Awards recognizes companies and individuals within the gaming industry that have gone above and beyond in helping others and in tackling major issues brought on by the pandemic.

IGT was honored for its sustainable business practices that are anchored by four key pillars: Valuing our People, Advancing Responsibility, Supporting our Communities, and Fostering Sustainable Operations.

"IGT's commitment to sustainable business practices guides our every action and continues to create value for our employees, customers and stakeholders," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP Global Brand, Marketing and Communications. "IGT winning the 'Sustainable Business Award' in the 2020 Industry Community Awards is a reflection of our company-wide dedication to supporting our people and the communities where we do business, and a byproduct of the hard work and focus of our global workforce."

The Industry Community Awards are produced by the same organization responsible for the annual International Gaming Awards and the Women in Gaming Diversity Awards. To learn more about IGT's leadership in corporate social responsibility and to access the Company's 2019 Sustainability Report visit IGT.com

IGT (NYSE:NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

