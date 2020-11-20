Con Edison Wins 2020 ReliabilityOne® Award For Outstanding Metropolitan Service Area Performance In The Northeast Region

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Con Edison was recognized by PA Consulting as the recipient of the 2020 ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance in the Northeast Region Metropolitan Service Area. ReliabilityOne® Awards are given annually to the utilities that have achieved outstanding reliability performance and have excelled in delivering the most reliable electric service to their customers.

Lance Becca, Con Edison's general manager for Brooklyn-Queens Electric Operations, also received a special ReliabilityOne award from PA Consulting acknowledging his "Outstanding Contribution to Reliability."

"As humbled and grateful as I am to receive this award, I am most honored by the company's award for Outstanding Metropolitan Service Area performance," Mr. Becca said. "As an energy company that supplies service to over ten million people, providing our customers with safe, reliable energy becomes an instilled value. I have the privilege of working alongside a group of many talented individuals who are dedicated to serving our communities in New York City and Westchester County. By engaging with one another in an inclusive environment, we collaborate on best practices, support each other, leverage technologies, and implement strategies that have proven to be best-in-class."

All utilities operating dense electric delivery networks in North America are eligible for consideration for the ReliabilityOne Award. There are eight metropolitan service regional awards including Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Plains, Mountains, West, Southeast, and Southwest. The selection of provisional recipients is based primarily on system reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of customer outages.

After provisional recipients are selected, each company undergoes an on-site certification process which provides an independent review and confirmation of the policies, processes and systems used to collect, analyze and report a company's reliability results.

"Severe weather and climate impacts are driving efforts to improve the resiliency of the distribution system and grid modernization initiatives," said Gregg Edeson, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® Program Director. "Con Edison has established synergies in these efforts that optimize the infrastructure to operate effectively going forward."

