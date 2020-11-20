Goodrich Petroleum To Participate At Upcoming Event

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in the Capital One Securities, Inc. Virtual Conference on December 7th through 9th, 2020. Members of the Company's management team will be participating in a series of virtual meetings with members of the investment community.

A copy of the latest corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/presentations.

Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".

