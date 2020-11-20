  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Bioservo signs distribution agreement with Alpha Quantix in USA

November 20, 2020 | About: OSTO:BIOS +1.42%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioservo Technologies AB has signed a distribution agreement with Alpha Quantix for selling Ironhand® in USA. The agreement increases the geographical reach and opens up new industrial segments in the Western United States.

Alpha Quantix is a distributor and integrator of exoskeletons and mobile robotics. The company also facilitates robotics acquisitions, deployment, and workforce integration with lean six sigma and talent optimization. Alpha Quantix is a boutique firm of technical/engineering advisors and operations consultants focused on maximizing productivity and performance. Their clients span many industry verticals and include recognized consumer products manufacturers, luxury automobile manufacturers and dealers, national retailers, as well as many other leading large and small businesses.

"Alpha Quantix has a wide experience in helping businesses improve their operations by providing analytics, metrics and training. Their data-driven approach to technology implementations match our belief that it is important to base improvements in ergonomics and productivity on thorough analyses and measurements. Our built-in digital risk assessments will enable Alpha Quantix to integrate Ironhand® in their customer projects in a natural way." says Petter Bäckgren, CEO at Bioservo.

"The interest in exoskeletons is growing in the industry and the number of inquiries from our customers is steadily increasing. We are very pleased to be able to offer Bioservo's Ironhand®, an outstanding active soft exoskeleton for the hand, throughout the Western United States." Says Robert J Curtis, CEO at Alpha Quantix.

About Bioservo Technologies

Bioservo Technologies AB (publ) is a world leading company in wearable muscle strengthening systems for people in need of extra strength and endurance. All our innovative products and systems are designed to keep people strong, healthy and efficient.

The company has a unique global position within soft exoskeleton technology for the hand, both for industrial applications to improve the health for workers and to improve quality of life for people with reduced muscle strength.

Bioservo Technologies was founded in 2006 in collaboration between researchers at the Royal Institute of Technology and a doctor at Karolinska University Hospital. Bioservo Technologies is a Swedish public limited company with headquarters in Stockholm.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00399, [email protected] is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information, please visit www.bioservo.com

For more information, please contact
Petter Bäckgren
CEO of Bioservo Technologies AB
Phone: +46 (0)8 21 17 10
[email protected]

Mikael Wester
Marketing Director of Bioservo Technologies AB
Phone: +46 (0)8 21 17 10
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioservo-technologies-ab--publ-/r/bioservo-signs-distribution-agreement-with-alpha-quantix-in-usa,c3240968

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioservo-signs-distribution-agreement-with-alpha-quantix-in-usa-301177967.html

SOURCE Bioservo Technologies AB (publ)


