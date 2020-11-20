  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

XCMG to Take Part in bauma China 2020 with the Largest Outdoor Exhibition

November 20, 2020 | About: SZSE:000425 +0.98%

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) is set to join the 2020 bauma China with a full exhibition lineup of 120 construction equipment products, 65 sets of parts and components as well as demonstrations of the company's latest technologies.

XCMG to Take Part in bauma China 2020 with the Largest Outdoor Exhibition

The international trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines and construction vehicles will be hosted from November 24 to 27 in Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). XCMG will be at booth A.24-B.32 for outdoor exhibition and W3.100-W3.811 for indoor exhibition with a total exhibition area of 8,878 square meters (95,562 square feet). XCMG will also be livestreaming in English, Russian, Arabia, French and Chinese throughout http://live.global-ce.com/baumachina2020xcmg/.

As a leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer and among the top five enterprises in the global market, XCMG will introduce its new brand slogan of "Dream Up, Build Better" at the event.

The largest outdoor exhibitor will take center stage with the world's largest-scale integrated construction solution covering major sectors of hoisting, port, earthwork, mining, road and piling machineries; application of information technologies; as well as the unveiling of mining and emergency rescue product sets; and the release of new cranes, excavators and loaders for the overseas market.

"This exhibition will be showcasing the best and strongest of XCMG. To take lead in the ever-competitive market, XCMG must be consistent and persistent in quality and innovation; and remain at the forefront of technological development," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

XCMG will highlight a series of new intelligent products and technologies, including the unmanned excavator, XE335DK; intelligent excavator with voice recognition, XE215G; the world's first all-terrain crane with remote intelligent control, XCA260; and more.

Following the market trends of new energy, XCMG will exhibit electric loaders XC918EV and XC958EV, and the world's first hybrid truck crane, XCT25EV, among other clean power products.

Highlights of XCMG's presentation on opening day include:

  • the official launch of X-GSS, XCMG's global digital spare parts service information system;
  • the release of the 5G intelligent cabin by XCMG Road Machinery;
  • the official release of the super-tonnage loader XC9350;
  • delivery ceremony of 10 XCA1600 all-terrain cranes;
  • large-scale joint construction demonstration.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-to-take-part-in-bauma-china-2020-with-the-largest-outdoor-exhibition-301177940.html

SOURCE XCMG


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)