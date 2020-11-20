  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

November 20, 2020 | About: NAS:SPTN -1.3%

SpartanNash Company (Nasdaq: SPTN) ("SpartanNash" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1925 per common share. The dividend will be paid on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 10, 2020. As of November 18, 2020, there were 35,863,253 common shares outstanding.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 156 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005114/en/


