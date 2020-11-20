Ziopharm Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Execution of Strategy and Substantial Board Refreshment to Enhance Shareholder Value

Continues to Execute on Strategy to Ensure Strong Long-Term Outlook

Outlines Additions of Five Highly Qualified Industry Veterans to Board Over the Last 18 Months

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. ( ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today announced that it has filed an investor presentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing the Company’s track record of successful developments and accomplishments within the oncology space as well as its commitment to evolving its Board of Directors (the “Board”) to drive shareholder value.

Highlights from the Ziopharm investor presentation include:

Ziopharm’s significant progress on its strategy to develop and commercialize non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year since its separation from Precigen in 2018;

Significant anticipated pipeline development milestones expected to enhance shareholder value; and

The Board’s governance changes and continued commitment to refreshing and enhancing its membership, with more than half of the current directors being appointed to the Board since June 2019, a process undertaken following shareholder feedback.



Commenting on the investor presentation, Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ziopharm, stated, “Over the course of the past several weeks, we have continued to address shareholder feedback with additional Board changes in the appointment of Mary Thistle and resignation of Dr. Scott Braunstein. We also reported key new executive hires and strong third quarter results that demonstrate our continued execution and clinical progress to advance our mission to treat cancer patients with potentially transformational therapies. Our recent investor presentation outlines these positive changes and strategic initiatives as well as an array of other facts and upcoming catalysts that we believe help advance our goal of delivering long-term shareholder value.”

Industry analysts who closely follow Ziopharm have noted this progress and outlook, illustrated by the below selected commentary:

“By unlocking the potential of its Sleeping Beauty technology, the Company is poised to deliver a leap forward in the personalization of cancer therapy.” 1





“ZIOP is a refreshed, and unencumbered oncology story, with two exciting technology platforms.” 2





“We believe ZIOP is doing everything it proactively can, to hit the ground running with the TCR T trials, with two INDs …this opportunistic move will likely yield long term benefits for the program.”3



Ziopharm recommends shareholders sign and return the Company’s GREEN Consent Revocation Card. The investor presentation and other important materials related to the WaterMill consent solicitation can be found at www.ZiopharmForward.com.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology with a goal to treat any type of solid tumor. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic partnerships with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and others. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com.

