Penumbra's Newest Generation of Indigo Aspiration System Receives FDA Clearance for Pulmonary Embolism

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for expanded indication of the latest iteration of the IndigoAspiration System, Lightning™ 12. As part of the Indigo Aspiration System, Lightning 12 (Indigo System CAT™ 12 Aspiration Catheter with Lightning Intelligent Aspiration) and Separator 12 are now indicated for the removal of fresh, soft emboli and thrombi from vessels of the peripheral arterial and venous systems as well as for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Pulmonary embolism, or PE, is a deadly condition causing blood clots within a patient’s lungs that has grown in prevalence during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indigo Aspiration System with Lightning 12 removes these difficult-to-access, life-threatening clots, potentially reducing the need for thrombolytics and their associated ICU stays.“Penumbra continues to strive to bring innovative therapies to the medical community, and this is another important milestone that will help advance pulmonary embolism intervention,” said Adam Elsesser, president and chief executive officer, Penumbra. “COVID has increased the awareness of the need for therapies that remove blood clots, and we are thrilled with the FDA clearance of the PE treatment indication for Lightning 12.”The Indigo System Lightning 12 is the company’s newest generation aspiration system for peripheral thrombectomy. Lightning 12 combines the Indigo System CAT™12 Aspiration Catheter with Lightning Intelligent Aspiration, enabling physicians to focus on optimizing thrombus removal using the system’s unique clot detection mechanism. CAT12 is a large-lumen aspiration catheter that incorporates novel laser-cut hypotube-based catheter engineering to provide advanced deliverability and torqueability within the body. This combination of intelligent aspiration and large-lumen catheter engineering makes Lightning 12 Penumbra’s most advanced clot removal technology for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.The Indigo System Lightning 12 was launched in July and is available immediately for patients needing interventional treatment for PE. For more information, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.penumbrainc.com%2Findigo-lightning%2F[/url].Pulmonary embolism (PE) is a condition that occurs when blood clots, typically traveling from the veins in the legs, get caught in the arteries of the lungs. Blood clots in the lungs can block the lungs from absorbing oxygen, causing strain on the heart and other organs. According to the American Heart Association, PE affects roughly 367,000 Americans per year.The latest generation of Penumbra’s continuous aspiration thrombectomy system features Indigo System Lightning 12 which combines the new Indigo System CAT 12 Aspiration Catheter with Lightning Intelligent Aspiration powered by Penumbra ENGINE, enabling physicians to focus on optimizing thrombus removal using the system’s unique clot detection mechanism. The Indigo System’s proprietary Separator technology, Separator 12 is also available with Lightning 12 and is designed to enable unobstructed aspiration for the duration of the procedure. Lightning 12 and Separator 12 are designed for the removal of fresh, soft emboli and thrombi from the peripheral arterial and venous systems, and for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.In addition to Lightning 12, the Indigo System also now includes Lightning 8 which combines the Indigo System CAT 8 Aspiration Catheter with Lightning Intelligent Aspiration for the removal of fresh, soft emboli and thrombi from the peripheral arterial and venous systems, and for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. Lightning 12 and Lightning 8 expand the already broad offering of CAT8, CATD, CAT6, CAT5, and CAT3 and are paired with Penumbra ENGINE, the company’s proprietary continuous, mechanical vacuum aspiration pump.Additional information about Penumbra’s products can be located on Penumbra’s website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.penumbrainc.com%2Fhealthcare-professionals[/url]. Prior to use, please refer to Instructions for Use for complete product indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions, potential adverse events and detailed instructions for use.Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the U.S., most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra, the Penumbra P logo, Indigo, CAT, Separator, Lightning, and Penumbra ENGINE are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc. 