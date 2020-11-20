DFIN Congratulates Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 National Award Winners

[url="]Donnelley+Financial+Solutions[/url] (NYSE: DFIN), a leading global risk and compliance company and regional sponsor of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 program, congratulates this year’s national winners named yesterday by host Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the US, the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming the world.“I think it’s especially important to acknowledge the courage and tenacity of entrepreneurs this year, given the extensive challenges posed by COVID-19,” said Craig Clay, President of Global Capital Markets at DFIN. “What we’ve seen is that those who continued to thrive were ready to adapt and leverage technology to stay connected virtually and securely. That’s why Venue was an even more appropriate choice for facilitating the Entrepreneur Of The Year program in 2020.”DFIN’s VenueData Room powered the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 US judging, hosting submissions materials for review. Venue is a highly secure data room platform that allows companies to manage sensitive, deal-related data and complex financial transactions and confidently share critical information in real time. DFIN also provided platinum sponsorship to support entrepreneurs in major markets across the U.S.“We are thrilled to have DFIN as a sponsor and technology provider for this year’s program,” said Andrew Jordan, Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year® Program Director. “DFIN’s technology solutions align with our goal of honoring the entrepreneurial excellence that keeps our worldwide economy moving forward.”National winners were announced yesterday at the culmination of the Strategic Growth Forum®. Founded and produced by EY US, the Forum is one of the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies and one of America’s largest gathering of entrepreneurs. More information about all of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 National Award winners can be viewed at [url="]www.ey.com%2Fus%2Feoy[/url].Visit DFIN’s [url="]website[/url] for key insights and solutions for today’s business leaders.DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients’ business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN’s end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at [url="]DFINsolutions.com[/url] or you can also follow us on Twitter [url="]%40DFINSolutions[/url] or on [url="]LinkedIn[/url].Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoyEY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005064/en/