KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Enclave at Folsom Ranch, Its Latest New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Folsom, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Enclave at Folsom Ranch, a new single-family home community situated in the popular city of Folsom, California. Residents will enjoy the neighborhood’s convenient location just minutes away from Highway 50, providing easy access to downtown Sacramento and the area’s major employment centers. The new community is close to outdoor activities, including golfing, hiking and biking as well as boating and swimming at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area and Sacramento State Aquatic Center at Lake Natomas. Enclave at Folsom Ranch is also just a short drive to Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Mountains, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities and world-class resorts.

The homes at Enclave at Folsom Ranch showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive master bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s unique two-story floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,100 square feet.“Enclave at Folsom Ranch’s convenient location provides easy access to Highway 50 for a quick commute to downtown Sacramento and the area’s major employers. It is also just a short drive to Lake Tahoe, one of California’s premier resort destinations,” said Adam Hieb, President of KB Home’s Sacramento division. “The new community is close to schools, a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment, and outdoor recreation at Folsom Lake and Lake Natomas. As with other KB Home communities, Enclave at Folsom Ranch provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STARcertified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.The Enclave at Folsom Ranch sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $500,000s.For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit [url="]kbhome.com[/url].KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STARcertified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting [url="]kbhome.com[/url].

