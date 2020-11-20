KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Heritage at Mitchell Village, Its Newest Master-planned Community in Citrus Heights, California, Priced From the $440,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Heritage at Mitchell Village, its newest master-planned community in Citrus Heights, California. The new enclave of single-family homes is situated in a desirable neighborhood that offers a unique lifestyle, combining comfort and modern design with numerous community amenities. Heritage at Mitchell Village homeowners can stroll through acres of open space, enjoy a picnic at the community park or walk to the diverse shops and restaurants at Sunrise Mall and Marketplace at Birdcage. The new master plan is close to Interstate 80 and Highway 50, providing easy commutes into Sacramento. Heritage at Mitchell Village is also near outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking and biking as well as boating and swimming at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area and Sacramento State Aquatic Center at Lake Natomas.

Heritage at Mitchell Village is one of the homebuilder’s first Sacramento-area communities to offer the new [url="]KB+Home+Office[/url], a dedicated room that delivers comfort, function and aesthetics. In this private work space, homeowners can host online presentations or small in-person meetings and boost their productivity. The new KB Home Office includes a built-in workstation with generous counter and cabinet space as well as large open shelving for displays, books, files and other accessories. Additionally, the room incorporates an upgraded electrical package, including receptacles, an ultra-fast USB charging outlet and additional data/teleport. Homebuyers can further personalize this dedicated office by choosing from the desirable and affordable options available at the KB Home Design Studio.In addition to offering the new KB Home Office, the new one- and two-story homes at Heritage at Mitchell Village showcase desirable design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, lofts, large master suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,300 square feet.“Heritage at Mitchell Village is our newest master-planned community in Citrus Heights, a commuter-friendly town that hosts numerous activities and offers outdoor recreation and premier shopping, dining and entertainment. Homeowners who enjoy an active lifestyle will appreciate the community’s amenities and its proximity to hiking, biking, golfing and other outdoor activities,” said Adam Hieb, President of KB Home’s Sacramento division. “In addition to selecting an ideal location for this community, we have redesigned our floor plans to meet the needs of today’s homeowners and are pleased to offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room our customers can easily personalize for the way they work, at a price that fits their budget.”KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STARcertified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.The Heritage at Mitchell Village sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts in the $440,000s.For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit [url="]kbhome.com[/url].KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STARcertified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting [url="]kbhome.com[/url].

