View Systems, Inc. (VSYM) Announces International Pre-Orders for ViewScan and Launches New Website to Begin Marketing ViewScan II with Real Time Thermal Imaging Temperature Results and other Enhanced Features.

Barranquilla, Colombia, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc. (VSYM), the developer of the award winning ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detection and Asset Control System, with over 500 installations in government buildings and military bases around the World, announces the launch of their new website to begin marketing the new and improved ViewScan II, www.viewsystems.com , through wholly owned subsidiary, View Systems International, Inc. (VSII).

The Company also announces pre-orders of ViewScan from long standing international customers. More details on these pre-orders will be provided once terms have been agreed. To date, View Systems, Inc. has sold over $ 14 Million in ViewScans and are revamping to incorporate improvements compatible with the changing security needs of a post pandemic society. Company engineers are continually working on modifications to enhance the value of their detection systems including thermal imaging for real time temperature results and facial recognition, in addition to more yet to be announced enhancements.

In 2019, ViewScan won the Best Anti-Terrorism Product at the Security Industry Association Expo in Las Vegas. Their systems are installed and still in operation, in many cases for over 10 years, at the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington D.C., The White House Communications Agency (WHCA), IRS-Boston Field Office, all Maryland Department of Corrections facilities, most High Schools in the Detroit Public School System, Courthouses in 20 counties in Georgia, Courthouses in San Bernardino, CA, and many, many more installations including banks, seaports, and police stations across the United States. Internationally, View Systems’ portals have been purchased by the Army of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other foreign entities.

The Company licensed the U.S. distribution rights for ViewScan to IP Video Corp., www.ipvideocorp.com, but retains the right to sell existing units internationally and modified units domestically. In addition, they have filed provisional patents for elements of an enhanced technology and will be introducing the new branded solution to Big Box Stores.

Aside from weapons detection, ViewScan is also used for asset loss prevention. Ingram Micro Inc., a listed global distributor of technology and supply chain services with close to $50 Billion in sales, reported the Company’s ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detector has dramatically reduced theft at their massive 1 MM Sq. Ft. distribution center in Memphis, TN. The ViewScan solution was such a success for Ingram Micro’s Memphis facility that they rolled out in the Chicago Distribution Center.

“Theft has dramatically decreased since we deployed ViewScan….,” reports Cris Paffrath, Ingram Micro’s U.S. Director of Safety and Security. “A key reason for this is because ViewScan scans ferrous metals from head to toe, including the ground area that is often missed by other systems,” continued Mr. Paffrath. His team also reported that items of interest smuggled in shoes weren’t being detected. Due to rebar feedback issues with standard metal detectors, the space six inches off the ground was often vulnerable—ideal for in-shoe theft.

In accordance with the United States’ position encouraging American companies to near-shore their overseas operations, VSII plans to build units in Barranquilla, Colombia to distribute Worldwide. Barranquilla’s Ports and Free Trade Zones in the Caribbean are 3 hours by air, and 3 days by sea to the United States.

View Systems is finalizing the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S., a Colombian medical marijuana company, and will provide more details on the acquisition and make announcements concerning their cannabis licenses.

“I’m thrilled to enter the next chapter of ViewScan development and distribution to build value for our customers while protecting society from concealed weapons, theft, and more” expressed Gunther Than, President of View Systems International, Inc. (VSII).

John Campo, President of View Systems, Inc. added, “I will assist VSII in setting up a manufacturing facility and international sales team. Engineers in Colombia will work remotely with VSII engineers in the U.S. to make better enhanced security products addressing the specific needs of each international market.”

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems entered into an MOU to acquire Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

