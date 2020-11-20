  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ooma to Attend UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

November 20, 2020 | About: NYSE:OOMA +6.67%


Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:



What: UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference, presentation and investor meetings, December 7-9, 2020


When: Fireside chat presentation 12:05 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. ET on December 9


Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Ravi Narula


Where: Virtual/webcast



The presentation will be webcast as live audio and available for replay from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ooma.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F[/url].



In addition to the presentation, Messrs. Stang and Narula will also be holding virtual meetings with investors; interested parties should contact their UBS sales representative.



About Ooma



Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home. Learn more at [url="]www.ooma.com[/url] or [url="]www.ooma.ca[/url] in Canada.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005060/en/


