Clovis Oncology to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) today announced that a pre-recorded fireside chat with President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Mahaffy will be available next week for replay as part of the Piper Sandler 32Annual Healthcare Conference. The virtual conference, which takes place November 30 to December 3, 2020, incorporates a library of pre-recorded fireside chat presentations with presenting companies available on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.This conference is virtual and the pre-recorded presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.clovisoncology.com[/url]. The replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days. The presentation was recorded on November 18, 2020, and statements made in the presentation speak only as of such date. Clovis Oncology does not undertake to update or revise any statements made therein.Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado; please visit [url="]www.clovisoncology.com[/url] for more information, including additional office locations in the U.S. and Europe.

