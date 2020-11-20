LexisNexis Risk Solutions and National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Celebrate The ADAM Program 20 Year Anniversary

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading data, analytics and technology provider today announced the 20th anniversary of the ADAMTM (Automated Delivery of Alerts on Missing Children) Program which is part of its longstanding partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The ADAM Program, named in honor of Adam Walsh ⸺ who went missing in 1981 and is the son of NCMEC founders John and Revé Walsh ⸺ was designed and developed by LexisNexis Risk Solutions and donated to NCMEC in 2000. The program quickly distributes posters with photos and information about missing children across targeted areas, sending alerts to recipients ⸺ including members of law enforcement, news media, schools, businesses, medical centers and registered individuals ⸺ in a specific geographic search area within minutes. To date, the program has helped recover nearly 200 missing children and assisted in the recovery efforts of countless others.

"Photos remain the single most powerful tool for finding a missing child. Getting photos and detailed information in front of people, quickly, is a big part of what makes this program such a success. The ADAM Program has truly helped change the way our nation searches for missing children" said Callahan Walsh, Child Advocate, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. "LexisNexis saw a need and stepped in a big way to find a solution. Without their continued support over the past twenty years we would not be where we are today and we are grateful to our partners at LexisNexis Risk Solutions."

The technology for the program was created by employees of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, all of whom volunteered a significant amount of their personal time and expertise to make the program a success. A team of LexisNexis Risk Solutions volunteers continues to manage and enhance the program today. Recent upgrades have improved the capability to target specific geographic areas for poster distribution, enabled the display of posters of missing children on digital display boards, and expanded the recipient database to include not only businesses across the United States but individuals.

"I have had the privilege of being part of the creation and development of this program since the beginning," said Trish McCall, director, Program Management at LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Co-Founder of the ADAM Program. "Through the years, together with my counterparts at NCMEC, I have also shared in the joy each and every time this program has helped recover a missing child. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped make this program a success through its first 20 years and continue to look for ways to increase awareness and extend the reach of the ADAM Program."

Partnerships with select businesses and organizations have also assisted in increasing the reach of the program; further helping to achieve the goal of reuniting missing children with their loved ones. To sign up for missing child alerts in your area, please visit adamprogram.com.

