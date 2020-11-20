Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV On Four Local Television Stations In Norfolk, VA

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four leading local television stations in Norfolk, VA, including WAVY-TV (NBC), WVBT and WNLO-CD (FOX), and WTVZ-TV (MyNet), today became among the first in the nation to begin broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet, digital applications, and other web services, NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features currently in development, such as immersive audio and video (up to 4K), broadcasting to mobile devices, personalized viewing tools, and advanced emergency alerts providing rich media instead of simple text messages. NEXTGEN TV also allows full integration with 5G and other broadband-delivered Internet content.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade ever. Today's launch in the Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News-Virginia Beach market is one of the first in the country for NEXTGEN TV and follows a decade of development of the new technology and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the four television stations. All four of the stations will be charter members of BitPath's broadcast data network, which will launch in 2021.

The participating stations have cooperated to ensure that current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided over-the air or by a cable or satellite company. Antenna viewers can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure full service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About WAVY-TV, WVBT, and WNLO-CD – Nexstar

WAVY-TV, WVBT, and WNLO-CD are leading television stations in Norfolk, VA, owned and operated by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST). Nexstar is the nation's largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. WAVY-TV is affiliated with the NBC network, and WVBT and WNLO-CD are affiliated with the FOX network.

About WTVZ-TV - Sinclair

WTVZ-TV is a leading Norfolk, VA television station owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. WTVZ-TV is affiliated with MyNetworkTV. Sinclair owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. For more information, please visit http://mytvz.com/ and sbgi.net.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation's first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new wireless services at a fraction of the cost of cellular systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network will launch in early 2021 covering at least seventeen cities, with dozens covered by 2022. For more information visit bitpath.com.

SOURCE BitPath